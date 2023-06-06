89bio Inc. (ETNB) soared 5.43 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $18.93, up 5.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.15 and dropped to $18.81 before settling in for the closing price of $18.96. Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has traded in a range of $2.91-$19.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 111,938. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $17.91, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s insider sold 13,683 for $18.11, making the entire transaction worth $247,799. This insider now owns 164,971 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 183.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 20.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 98.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.49 in the near term. At $20.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.81.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.45 billion has total of 72,868K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -102,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -28,840 K.