A look at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 05, 2023, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) trading session started at the price of $1.47, that was -6.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. A 52-week range for FSP has been $1.13 – $4.51.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -98.80%. With a float of $92.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.24 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.04, operating margin of -0.40, and the pretax margin is +0.79.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Franklin Street Properties Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Franklin Street Properties Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 71,405. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,018,066 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 365,000 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $518,227. This insider now owns 10,135,000 shares in total.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.67 while generating a return on equity of 0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Franklin Street Properties Corp., FSP], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3950, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4104. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4500. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4900. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3300.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) Key Stats

There are 103,236K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 135.83 million. As of now, sales total 165,620 K while income totals 1,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 37,770 K while its last quarter net income were 2,410 K.