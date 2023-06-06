A look at Inogen Inc.’s (INGN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 05, 2023, Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) opened at $10.10, lower -7.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.43 and dropped to $9.88 before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Price fluctuations for INGN have ranged from $10.26 to $32.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $22.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.01 million.

The firm has a total of 1026 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.46, operating margin of -4.52, and the pretax margin is -22.07.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inogen Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 44,380. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 1,576 shares at a rate of $28.16, taking the stock ownership to the 1,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 1,145 for $28.16, making the entire transaction worth $32,243. This insider now owns 1,161 shares in total.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.81) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.21 while generating a return on equity of -25.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inogen Inc. (INGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inogen Inc. (INGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Inogen Inc., INGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Inogen Inc.’s (INGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.33. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.66. The third major resistance level sits at $10.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.23.

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) Key Stats

There are currently 23,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 221.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 377,240 K according to its annual income of -83,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,160 K and its income totaled -20,350 K.