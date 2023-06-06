A major move is in the offing as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) market cap hits 2.66 billion

June 05, 2023, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) trading session started at the price of $35.00, that was 3.32% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.14 and dropped to $33.82 before settling in for the closing price of $33.16. A 52-week range for APAM has been $25.42 – $40.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.20%. With a float of $66.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 549 employees.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.19%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 353,549. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 9,790 shares at a rate of $36.11, taking the stock ownership to the 15,568 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +18.71 while generating a return on equity of 68.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.00% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Looking closely at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

There are 79,464K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.66 billion. As of now, sales total 993,290 K while income totals 206,760 K. Its latest quarter income was 234,510 K while its last quarter net income were 50,750 K.