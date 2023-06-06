A major move is in the offing as CISO Global Inc. (CISO) market cap hits 29.60 million

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) stock priced at $0.1999, down -0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.205 and dropped to $0.1944 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. CISO’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $10.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 26.30%. With a float of $63.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 443 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.85, operating margin of -71.19, and the pretax margin is -72.56.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of CISO Global Inc. is 58.97%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

CISO Global Inc. (CISO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -72.56 while generating a return on equity of -66.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CISO Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

Looking closely at CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, CISO Global Inc.’s (CISO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 180.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 170.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2455, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7550. However, in the short run, CISO Global Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2041. Second resistance stands at $0.2098. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2147. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1935, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1886. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1829.

CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.60 million, the company has a total of 154,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 46,550 K while annual income is -33,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,730 K while its latest quarter income was -34,840 K.