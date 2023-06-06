A major move is in the offing as East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) market cap hits 6.80 billion

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $51.56, plunging -2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.995 and dropped to $50.20 before settling in for the closing price of $52.08. Within the past 52 weeks, EWBC’s price has moved between $33.86 and $80.98.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.80%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.11 million.

The firm has a total of 3155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 54,505. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $43.60, taking the stock ownership to the 4,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 6,840 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $300,105. This insider now owns 8,846 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +43.78 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 26.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 16.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [East West Bancorp Inc., EWBC], we can find that recorded value of 1.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $51.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $52.87. The third major resistance level sits at $53.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.35.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.80 billion based on 141,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,620 M and income totals 1,128 M. The company made 895,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 322,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.