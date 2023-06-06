A major move is in the offing as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) market cap hits 21.62 billion

June 05, 2023, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) trading session started at the price of $86.19, that was 1.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.90 and dropped to $85.86 before settling in for the closing price of $86.23. A 52-week range for RCL has been $31.09 – $86.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.50%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 24,820,628. In this transaction Director of this company sold 318,325 shares at a rate of $77.97, taking the stock ownership to the 20,167,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 203,800 for $80.15, making the entire transaction worth $16,333,816. This insider now owns 20,485,832 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.7) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Looking closely at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.44.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.46. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.33. Second resistance stands at $89.07. The third major resistance level sits at $90.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

There are 255,737K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.62 billion. As of now, sales total 8,841 M while income totals -2,156 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,885 M while its last quarter net income were -47,910 K.