ACM (AECOM) climbed 1.15 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock priced at $80.75, up 1.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.08 and dropped to $80.245 before settling in for the closing price of $81.00. ACM’s price has ranged from $60.74 to $92.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -6.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $137.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.93 million.

The firm has a total of 50000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.78, operating margin of +5.33, and the pretax margin is +4.19.

AECOM (ACM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of AECOM is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 1,709,645. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,618 shares at a rate of $82.92, taking the stock ownership to the 44,159 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT sold 6,498 for $83.10, making the entire transaction worth $539,986. This insider now owns 73,351 shares in total.

AECOM (ACM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.96 while generating a return on equity of 15.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.06% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AECOM’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AECOM (ACM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AECOM, ACM], we can find that recorded value of 2.14 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.76.

During the past 100 days, AECOM’s (ACM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $82.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $83.25. The third major resistance level sits at $84.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.92.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.90 billion, the company has a total of 138,999K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,148 M while annual income is 310,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,490 M while its latest quarter income was 76,620 K.