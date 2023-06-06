ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.33 million

On June 05, 2023, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) opened at $17.482, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.94 and dropped to $17.4788 before settling in for the closing price of $17.48. Price fluctuations for ACVA have ranged from $6.10 to $18.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $124.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.69 million.

The firm has a total of 2000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.16, operating margin of -25.56, and the pretax margin is -24.22.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 430,250. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $17.21, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 36,583 for $17.34, making the entire transaction worth $634,349. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -24.24 while generating a return on equity of -19.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.17. The third major resistance level sits at $18.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.02.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are currently 159,735K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 421,530 K according to its annual income of -102,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 119,630 K and its income totaled -18,200 K.