Sana Meer
Sana Meer

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.2 million

Analyst Insights

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $0.34, down -44.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3412 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has traded in a range of $0.31-$2.80.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.70%. With a float of $12.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.73 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is 31.81%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -138.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58 and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s (AGRI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 238.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5618, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0949. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3076 in the near term. At $0.4250, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5088. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1064, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0226.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.97 million has total of 18,521K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -12,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,720 K.

