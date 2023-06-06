Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) volume exceeds 0.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.18, plunging -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Within the past 52 weeks, MIMO’s price has moved between $0.16 and $3.55.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.30%. With a float of $55.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 226 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.04, operating margin of -39.90, and the pretax margin is -51.17.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 48.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,633. In this transaction SVP & CFO of this company sold 873 shares at a rate of $1.87, taking the stock ownership to the 602,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s CTO sold 483 for $1.87, making the entire transaction worth $903. This insider now owns 582,988 shares in total.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -51.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 59420.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s (MIMO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4791, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4805. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1717 in the near term. At $0.1835, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1893. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1483. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1365.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.10 million based on 74,583K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 167,260 K and income totals -85,380 K. The company made 24,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,890 K in sales during its previous quarter.