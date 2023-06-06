Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 20 Days SMA touches -1.71%: The odds favor the bear

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $219.67, up 1.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $223.0422 and dropped to $218.47 before settling in for the closing price of $218.07. Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has traded in a range of $211.71-$296.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.80%. With a float of $532.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.45, operating margin of +35.78, and the pretax margin is +28.15.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Amgen Inc. is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 113,352. In this transaction SVP, Business Development of this company sold 387 shares at a rate of $292.90, taking the stock ownership to the 6,630 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s SVP & CCO sold 545 for $293.54, making the entire transaction worth $159,977. This insider now owns 13,009 shares in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.85) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +25.11 while generating a return on equity of 126.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.72, a number that is poised to hit 4.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Looking closely at Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.61 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.81.

During the past 100 days, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $235.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $249.02. However, in the short run, Amgen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $223.79. Second resistance stands at $225.70. The third major resistance level sits at $228.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $219.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $216.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $214.65.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 116.49 billion has total of 534,327K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,323 M in contrast with the sum of 6,552 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,105 M and last quarter income was 2,841 M.