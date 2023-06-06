Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Amphenol Corporation (APH) last year’s performance of 6.56% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $77.62, down -1.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.33 and dropped to $76.50 before settling in for the closing price of $77.57. Over the past 52 weeks, APH has traded in a range of $61.67-$82.86.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.10%. With a float of $591.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $595.10 million.

The firm has a total of 91000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.91, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +19.55.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Amphenol Corporation is 0.58%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 13,746,857. In this transaction President, ISS Division of this company sold 184,100 shares at a rate of $74.67, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s President, ISS Division sold 129,800 for $81.64, making the entire transaction worth $10,596,236. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.07 while generating a return on equity of 28.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.47% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amphenol Corporation, APH], we can find that recorded value of 3.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) raw stochastic average was set at 44.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $77.67. The third major resistance level sits at $78.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.53.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.63 billion has total of 595,319K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,623 M in contrast with the sum of 1,902 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,974 M and last quarter income was 439,200 K.

