AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.55 million

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $24.33, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.80 and dropped to $24.31 before settling in for the closing price of $24.54. Within the past 52 weeks, AU’s price has moved between $11.94 and $30.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -52.30%. With a float of $413.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

The firm has a total of 32594 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 186.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AngloGold Ashanti Limited, AU], we can find that recorded value of 2.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 58.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.07. The third major resistance level sits at $25.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.46 billion based on 418,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,501 M and income totals 297,000 K. The company made 986,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 159,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.