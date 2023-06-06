Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is expecting -9.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) stock priced at $15.28, down -1.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.53 and dropped to $15.17 before settling in for the closing price of $15.37. APLE’s price has ranged from $13.66 to $18.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 660.40%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.40 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.07, operating margin of +18.64, and the pretax margin is +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $14.48, taking the stock ownership to the 110,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 70 for $14.42, making the entire transaction worth $1,009. This insider now owns 70 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 660.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., APLE], we can find that recorded value of 1.56 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 33.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.66. The third major resistance level sits at $15.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.35 billion, the company has a total of 229,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,238 M while annual income is 144,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 311,450 K while its latest quarter income was 32,920 K.