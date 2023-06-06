AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) average volume reaches $292.95K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) stock priced at $0.3923, down -9.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4069 and dropped to $0.358 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. AQB’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $1.80 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 125.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.00%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -399.07, operating margin of -711.63, and the pretax margin is -706.33.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 1.24%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 8,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director bought 1 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $1. This insider now owns 426 shares in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -706.33 while generating a return on equity of -10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Looking closely at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (AQB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5368, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7467. However, in the short run, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3907. Second resistance stands at $0.4232. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4396. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3418, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3254. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2929.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.64 million, the company has a total of 71,346K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,140 K while annual income is -22,160 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 400 K while its latest quarter income was -6,490 K.