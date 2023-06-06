Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.77% last month.

June 05, 2023, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) trading session started at the price of $3.50, that was 3.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.655 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. A 52-week range for ARDX has been $0.49 – $5.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 4.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.10%. With a float of $184.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 133 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.29, operating margin of -122.24, and the pretax margin is -128.84.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ardelyx Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 41,489. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 11,357 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 887,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,711 for $3.65, making the entire transaction worth $17,210. This insider now owns 353,420 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -128.85 while generating a return on equity of -74.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

The latest stats from [Ardelyx Inc., ARDX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.53 million was inferior to 6.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 38.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.39. The third support level lies at $3.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

There are 214,462K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 774.06 million. As of now, sales total 52,160 K while income totals -67,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,370 K while its last quarter net income were -26,770 K.