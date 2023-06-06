Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) 20 Days SMA touches -34.03%: The odds favor the bear

On June 05, 2023, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) opened at $0.1181, higher 0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1319 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. Price fluctuations for ASTI have ranged from $0.10 to $18.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 57.00% at the time writing. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.95 million, its volume of 2.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2659, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2667. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1313 in the near term. At $0.1425, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1532. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1094, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0987. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0875.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

There are currently 36,929K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,220 K according to its annual income of -19,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120 K and its income totaled -6,080 K.