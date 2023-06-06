Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.96, plunging -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.02 and dropped to $15.48 before settling in for the closing price of $16.06. Within the past 52 weeks, ASB’s price has moved between $14.47 and $25.50.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.40%. With a float of $146.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.76 million.

The firm has a total of 4200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Associated Banc-Corp is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 48,207. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.07, taking the stock ownership to the 42,036 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 5,750 for $17.35, making the entire transaction worth $99,773. This insider now owns 5,750 shares in total.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +25.25 while generating a return on equity of 9.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Trading Performance Indicators

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Associated Banc-Corp, ASB], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) raw stochastic average was set at 10.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.96.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.21 billion based on 150,891K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,428 M and income totals 366,120 K. The company made 504,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 103,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.