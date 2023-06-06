Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.69% last month.

June 05, 2023, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -0.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.5075 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for ACB has been $0.49 – $1.94.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 65.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -95.30%. With a float of $299.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.45 million.

In an organization with 1338 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.98, operating margin of -157.59, and the pretax margin is -777.01.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aurora Cannabis Inc. is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 17.37%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -776.02 while generating a return on equity of -127.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6167, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0045. However, in the short run, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5270. Second resistance stands at $0.5398. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5495. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5045, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4948. The third support level lies at $0.4820 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) Key Stats

There are 351,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 228.19 million. As of now, sales total 174,880 K while income totals -1,357 M. Its latest quarter income was 45,480 K while its last quarter net income were -48,210 K.