BB (BlackBerry Limited) dropped -1.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

June 05, 2023, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) trading session started at the price of $5.27, that was -1.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.28 and dropped to $5.20 before settling in for the closing price of $5.31. A 52-week range for BB has been $3.17 – $7.20.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.10%. With a float of $570.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $581.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3325 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.24, operating margin of -34.15, and the pretax margin is -109.76.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BlackBerry Limited stocks. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Limited is 11.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 130,737. In this transaction Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer of this company sold 28,237 shares at a rate of $4.63, taking the stock ownership to the 35,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President of Cyber Security sold 30,239 for $3.42, making the entire transaction worth $103,417. This insider now owns 76,485 shares in total.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -111.89 while generating a return on equity of -61.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BlackBerry Limited (BB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Limited (BB)

Looking closely at BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), its last 5-days average volume was 3.05 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Limited’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 85.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.56. However, in the short run, BlackBerry Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.26. Second resistance stands at $5.31. The third major resistance level sits at $5.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.10.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are 583,227K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 656,000 K while income totals -734,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,000 K while its last quarter net income were -495,000 K.