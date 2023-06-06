BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is expecting -32.60% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) stock priced at $2.08, down -10.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $1.5143 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. BVXV’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $13.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 89.10%. With a float of $2.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33 employees.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 1.10%.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -838.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.29 and is forecasted to reach -4.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)

Looking closely at BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV), its last 5-days average volume was 1.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (BVXV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.1368. However, in the short run, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0286. Second resistance stands at $2.5271. The third major resistance level sits at $2.7843. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0157. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5172.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.03 million, the company has a total of 1,868K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,520 K.