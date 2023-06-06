Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume exceeds 3.25 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.18, down -7.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. BITF’s price has ranged from $0.38 to $2.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 75.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -980.70%. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.38, operating margin of -28.78, and the pretax margin is -180.06.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 7.12%, while institutional ownership is 16.96%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -167.84 while generating a return on equity of -70.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -980.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.88 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0841, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9608. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1767 in the near term. At $1.2333, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9967.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 326.37 million, the company has a total of 218,275K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 142,430 K while annual income is -239,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 30,050 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.