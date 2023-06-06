Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 75,731 M

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $31.71. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.965 and dropped to $31.39 before settling in for the closing price of $31.68. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has traded in a range of $26.76-$36.50.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 0.10%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 7.87%, while institutional ownership is 73.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 27.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.25. The third major resistance level sits at $32.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.82.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.70 billion has total of 412,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,731 M in contrast with the sum of 3,966 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,026 M and last quarter income was 516,000 K.