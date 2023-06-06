Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) volume exceeds 2.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) stock priced at $0.31, up 17.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.374 and dropped to $0.2855 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. BRSH’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $3.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.10%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Looking closely at Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6825. However, in the short run, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3608. Second resistance stands at $0.4117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4493. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2723, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2347. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1838.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.58 million, the company has a total of 8,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,632 K while annual income is -8,765 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790 K while its latest quarter income was -626 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that Service Properties Trust’s volume has hit 0.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.75, plunging -3.51% from the previous trading...
Read more

A look at Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s (FSP) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
June 05, 2023, Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) trading session started at the price of $1.47, that was -6.00% drop from the session...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) volume hitting the figure of 2.96 million.

Shaun Noe -
On June 05, 2023, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) opened at $13.34, higher 3.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.