Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) volume exceeds 2.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) stock priced at $0.31, up 17.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.374 and dropped to $0.2855 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. BRSH’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $3.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.10%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Looking closely at Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 40.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6825. However, in the short run, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3608. Second resistance stands at $0.4117. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4493. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2723, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2347. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1838.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.58 million, the company has a total of 8,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,632 K while annual income is -8,765 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790 K while its latest quarter income was -626 K.