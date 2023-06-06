Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) with a beta value of 2.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On June 05, 2023, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) opened at $33.75, lower -1.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.289 and dropped to $31.82 before settling in for the closing price of $32.81. Price fluctuations for CPE have ranged from $28.91 to $64.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 54.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 169.30% at the time writing. With a float of $60.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 354 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.81, operating margin of +52.04, and the pretax margin is +37.81.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Callon Petroleum Company is 1.84%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 225,175. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,384 shares at a rate of $30.50, taking the stock ownership to the 610,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $30.25, making the entire transaction worth $302,450. This insider now owns 602,824 shares in total.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +37.44 while generating a return on equity of 48.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 169.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.48, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Looking closely at Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Callon Petroleum Company’s (CPE) raw stochastic average was set at 21.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.15. However, in the short run, Callon Petroleum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.07. Second resistance stands at $33.92. The third major resistance level sits at $34.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.13.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Key Stats

There are currently 61,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,231 M according to its annual income of 1,210 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 560,050 K and its income totaled 220,640 K.