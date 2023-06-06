Search
Can Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) hike of 0.84% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) stock priced at $2.38, down -1.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $2.28 before settling in for the closing price of $2.44. NNDM’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $3.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 120.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -8.70%. With a float of $250.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.21 million.

In an organization with 564 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.51, operating margin of -300.24, and the pretax margin is -522.61.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Nano Dimension Ltd. is 0.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.90%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -521.22 while generating a return on equity of -18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nano Dimension Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 28.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88

Technical Analysis of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NNDM) raw stochastic average was set at 13.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. However, in the short run, Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.45. Second resistance stands at $2.49. The third major resistance level sits at $2.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. The third support level lies at $2.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 595.27 million, the company has a total of 212,456K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 43,630 K while annual income is -227,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,100 K while its latest quarter income was -87,670 K.

