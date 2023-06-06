Can PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) hike of 4.08% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) stock priced at $8.07, down -3.52% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.11 and dropped to $7.36 before settling in for the closing price of $7.67. PACW’s price has ranged from $2.48 to $32.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -33.80%. With a float of $115.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2438 employees.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of PacWest Bancorp is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 383,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $15.33, taking the stock ownership to the 28,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 13,885 for $21.12, making the entire transaction worth $293,251. This insider now owns 33,885 shares in total.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +25.41 while generating a return on equity of 10.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PacWest Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) saw its 5-day average volume 17.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) raw stochastic average was set at 17.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.89 in the near term. At $8.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.87. The third support level lies at $6.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 765.31 million, the company has a total of 118,037K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,631 M while annual income is 423,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 554,180 K while its latest quarter income was -1,195 M.