Can Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) hike of 49.02% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.7152, soaring 52.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.05 and dropped to $0.6505 before settling in for the closing price of $0.68. Within the past 52 weeks, UK’s price has moved between $0.60 and $7.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 85.70%. With a float of $3.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 357 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.23, operating margin of -31.68, and the pretax margin is -48.63.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ucommune International Ltd is 7.00%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -44.14 while generating a return on equity of -140.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Trading Performance Indicators

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.37

Technical Analysis of Ucommune International Ltd (UK)

The latest stats from [Ucommune International Ltd, UK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.46 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 188.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9686. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1765. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3130. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5760. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7770, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5140. The third support level lies at $0.3775 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.50 million based on 4,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 95,800 K and income totals -42,290 K. The company made 47,540 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -239,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.