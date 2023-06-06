Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) last year’s performance of -17.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On June 05, 2023, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) opened at $57.14, lower -1.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.26 and dropped to $55.29 before settling in for the closing price of $56.07. Price fluctuations for CNQ have ranged from $43.67 to $67.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.30% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 10035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.78, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +25.86 while generating a return on equity of 29.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian Natural Resources Limited, CNQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.92 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 48.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.88. The third major resistance level sits at $57.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are currently 1,096,466K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,536 M according to its annual income of 8,413 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,379 M and its income totaled 1,330 M.