Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) average volume reaches $2.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On June 05, 2023, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) opened at $78.76, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.165 and dropped to $77.82 before settling in for the closing price of $78.69. Price fluctuations for CP have ranged from $65.17 to $83.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.70% at the time writing. With a float of $929.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $930.70 million.

The firm has a total of 12935 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.93, operating margin of +38.34, and the pretax margin is +34.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +39.90 while generating a return on equity of 9.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.34% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, CP], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.69.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s (CP) raw stochastic average was set at 51.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.63. The third major resistance level sits at $80.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Key Stats

There are currently 931,059K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 94.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,780 M according to its annual income of 2,705 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,675 M and its income totaled 591,360 K.