Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

June 05, 2023, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) trading session started at the price of $1.55, that was 12.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. A 52-week range for COEP has been $1.03 – $21.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -261.80%. With a float of $10.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 52.11%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -101.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

The latest stats from [Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., COEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.34 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (COEP) raw stochastic average was set at 58.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1100. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1500.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Key Stats

There are 20,441K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.73 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -37,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -34,910 K.