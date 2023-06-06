Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) posted a 11.87% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 05, 2023, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) trading session started at the price of $15.128, that was 2.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.00 and dropped to $13.27 before settling in for the closing price of $13.60. A 52-week range for DAWN has been $6.40 – $28.35.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.00%. With a float of $51.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 125 employees.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 40,732. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,104 shares at a rate of $13.12, taking the stock ownership to the 1,179,484 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s COO, CFO and Secretary sold 955 for $13.12, making the entire transaction worth $12,532. This insider now owns 264,798 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -46.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 13.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Looking closely at Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.87. However, in the short run, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.54. Second resistance stands at $17.14. The third major resistance level sits at $18.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.08.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

There are 73,573K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -142,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -42,390 K.