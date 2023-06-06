Endava plc (DAVA) posted a -10.06% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

June 05, 2023, Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) trading session started at the price of $49.15, that was -10.82% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.6513 and dropped to $45.7325 before settling in for the closing price of $51.55. A 52-week range for DAVA has been $48.09 – $115.86.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 88.10%. With a float of $40.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.60 million.

The firm has a total of 12183 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.36, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

Endava plc (DAVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Endava plc stocks. The insider ownership of Endava plc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%.

Endava plc (DAVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.66) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +12.69 while generating a return on equity of 23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.88% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Endava plc (DAVA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc (DAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Endava plc, DAVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.31. The third major resistance level sits at $50.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.39.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

There are 56,764K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.52 billion. As of now, sales total 871,550 K while income totals 110,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 247,250 K while its last quarter net income were 29,590 K.