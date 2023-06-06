Fortive Corporation (FTV) is expecting -1.47% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On June 05, 2023, Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) opened at $67.36, lower -0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.4198 and dropped to $66.364 before settling in for the closing price of $67.27. Price fluctuations for FTV have ranged from $52.47 to $69.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 0.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.20% at the time writing. With a float of $348.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.73, operating margin of +17.26, and the pretax margin is +14.99.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fortive Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 220,120. In this transaction SVP – Human Resources of this company sold 3,249 shares at a rate of $67.75, taking the stock ownership to the 32,721 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s SVP – Human Resources sold 1,336 for $66.39, making the entire transaction worth $88,697. This insider now owns 37,946 shares in total.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -1.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fortive Corporation (FTV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Looking closely at Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV), its last 5-days average volume was 3.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Fortive Corporation’s (FTV) raw stochastic average was set at 59.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.19. However, in the short run, Fortive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.27. Second resistance stands at $67.64. The third major resistance level sits at $68.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.61.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Key Stats

There are currently 353,550K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,826 M according to its annual income of 755,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,461 M and its income totaled 173,600 K.