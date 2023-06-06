Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) volume exceeds 100.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $2.87, up 133.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.5399 and dropped to $2.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, FRZA has traded in a range of $1.06-$15.00.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -566.50%. With a float of $3.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.45 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Forza X1 Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 5,710. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.14, taking the stock ownership to the 9,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 4,332 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $5,198. This insider now owns 4,332 shares in total.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -47.63.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -566.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Forza X1 Inc.’s (FRZA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 47.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54

Technical Analysis of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

Looking closely at Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA), its last 5-days average volume was 21.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Forza X1 Inc.’s (FRZA) raw stochastic average was set at 75.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 352.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 151.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7700. However, in the short run, Forza X1 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.5100. Second resistance stands at $4.1000. The third major resistance level sits at $4.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.3600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2100.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.10 million has total of 7,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -3,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -2,010 K.