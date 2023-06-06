Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) last year’s performance of -3.02% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) stock priced at $15.55, up 0.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.93 and dropped to $15.37 before settling in for the closing price of $15.66. FRSH’s price has ranged from $10.51 to $18.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.10%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 130,712. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,433 shares at a rate of $15.50, taking the stock ownership to the 16,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,559 for $15.45, making the entire transaction worth $101,337. This insider now owns 16,428 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freshworks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 59.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.00 in the near term. At $16.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.13. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.88.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.54 billion, the company has a total of 291,143K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 498,000 K while annual income is -232,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 137,690 K while its latest quarter income was -42,660 K.