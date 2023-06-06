Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.54 million

June 05, 2023, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) trading session started at the price of $9.20, that was -10.81% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.335 and dropped to $8.53 before settling in for the closing price of $9.81. A 52-week range for GDYN has been $8.00 – $24.27.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -221.60%. With a float of $51.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.46 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3744 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.84, operating margin of -6.77, and the pretax margin is -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 877,956. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 74,296 shares at a rate of $11.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,274,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $12.55, making the entire transaction worth $753,000. This insider now owns 648,709 shares in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Looking closely at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 12.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.01. However, in the short run, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.21. Second resistance stands at $9.68. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.60.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Key Stats

There are 74,897K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 627.90 million. As of now, sales total 310,480 K while income totals -29,210 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,080 K while its last quarter net income were -7,970 K.