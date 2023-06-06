Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) plunged -2.02 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.34, plunging -2.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.365 and dropped to $11.085 before settling in for the closing price of $11.37. Within the past 52 weeks, HAYW’s price has moved between $7.97 and $16.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.50%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.52 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.99, operating margin of +22.35, and the pretax margin is +17.82.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 108.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 167,393. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,712 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,036,894 for $11.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,933,504. This insider now owns 836,843 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +13.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 13.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.87. However, in the short run, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.25. Second resistance stands at $11.35. The third major resistance level sits at $11.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.88.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.23 billion based on 212,808K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,314 M and income totals 179,350 K. The company made 210,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.