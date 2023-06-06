Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) 20 Days SMA touches -22.64%: The odds favor the bear

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $22.22, up 3.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.4289 and dropped to $22.22 before settling in for the closing price of $22.06. Over the past 52 weeks, IEP has traded in a range of $18.03-$55.16.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 6.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.60%. With a float of $336.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $354.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.26, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +0.06.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Icahn Enterprises L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.19) by -$0.94. This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -4.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s (IEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)

Looking closely at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.7 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.67.

During the past 100 days, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s (IEP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.51. However, in the short run, Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.49. Second resistance stands at $24.06. The third major resistance level sits at $24.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.07.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.36 billion has total of 369,197K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,101 M in contrast with the sum of -183,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,641 M and last quarter income was -270,000 K.