ING Groep N.V. (ING) kicked off at the price of $12.67: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $12.76, down -1.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.77 and dropped to $12.61 before settling in for the closing price of $12.86. Over the past 52 weeks, ING has traded in a range of $8.14-$14.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -8.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.40%. With a float of $3.56 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 58693 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.97 while generating a return on equity of 7.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45 and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Looking closely at ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 44.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.71. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.74. Second resistance stands at $12.81. The third major resistance level sits at $12.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.47.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.50 billion has total of 3,726,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 46,568 M in contrast with the sum of 12,776 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,669 M and last quarter income was 1,708 M.