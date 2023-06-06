Investors finally get a glimpse of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) volume hitting the figure of 1.86 million.

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) stock priced at $138.52, up 4.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.90 and dropped to $138.44 before settling in for the closing price of $138.17. CELH’s price has ranged from $52.11 to $140.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 78.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 150.20%. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.15, operating margin of -24.14, and the pretax margin is -23.36.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 295,922. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $134.51, taking the stock ownership to the 17,605 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $122.03, making the entire transaction worth $2,440,600. This insider now owns 29,915 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.4 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -28.65 while generating a return on equity of -34.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Celsius Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 141.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.88.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 94.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $148.41 in the near term. At $152.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $157.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.97. The third support level lies at $129.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.66 billion, the company has a total of 76,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 653,600 K while annual income is -187,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 259,940 K while its latest quarter income was 41,230 K.