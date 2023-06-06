Investors must take note of FMC Corporation’s (FMC) performance last week, which was 3.72%.

June 05, 2023, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) trading session started at the price of $107.70, that was 0.35% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.11 and dropped to $107.21 before settling in for the closing price of $107.07. A 52-week range for FMC has been $98.24 – $134.38.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.60%. With a float of $124.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +22.25, and the pretax margin is +16.96.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FMC Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 476,102. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 4,121 shares at a rate of $115.53, taking the stock ownership to the 41,672 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s EVP and CFO sold 5,000 for $127.77, making the entire transaction worth $638,835. This insider now owns 39,061 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.75) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.34 while generating a return on equity of 25.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.61% during the next five years compared to 30.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FMC Corporation (FMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $108.63 in the near term. At $109.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $110.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.02. The third support level lies at $104.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

There are 125,039K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.09 billion. As of now, sales total 5,802 M while income totals 731,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,344 M while its last quarter net income were 196,000 K.