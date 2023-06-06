Investors must take note of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) performance last week, which was 1.68%.

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) stock priced at $8.76, down -3.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.76 and dropped to $8.345 before settling in for the closing price of $8.77. HOPE’s price has ranged from $7.42 to $15.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.10%. With a float of $113.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.55 million.

In an organization with 1549 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Hope Bancorp Inc. is 4.83%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 801. In this transaction Director of this company bought 98 shares at a rate of $8.18, taking the stock ownership to the 35,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 12,402 for $8.09, making the entire transaction worth $100,332. This insider now owns 35,003 shares in total.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.91 while generating a return on equity of 10.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s (HOPE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.12. However, in the short run, Hope Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.72. Second resistance stands at $8.95. The third major resistance level sits at $9.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.12. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 942.73 million, the company has a total of 119,924K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 767,510 K while annual income is 218,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 249,370 K while its latest quarter income was 39,120 K.