Investors must take note of Telos Corporation’s (TLS) performance last week, which was -22.29%.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $2.69, down -5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.69 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has traded in a range of $1.53-$12.51.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.70%. With a float of $68.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.18 million.

The firm has a total of 738 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of -24.83, and the pretax margin is -24.61.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Telos Corporation is 10.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 28,000. In this transaction EVP, Security Solutions of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 763,900 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 253,807 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $598,985. This insider now owns 84,603 shares in total.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -24.63 while generating a return on equity of -30.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Telos Corporation’s (TLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 106.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telos Corporation (TLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Telos Corporation, TLS], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Telos Corporation’s (TLS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.77. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.32.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 190.84 million has total of 69,390K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 216,890 K in contrast with the sum of -53,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,220 K and last quarter income was -10,750 K.