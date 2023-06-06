INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.93 million

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) on June 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.22, plunging -5.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.1939 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Within the past 52 weeks, INVO’s price has moved between $0.18 and $1.65.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 23.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.60%. With a float of $10.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.85, operating margin of -1292.45, and the pretax margin is -1324.46.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of INVO Bioscience Inc. is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1324.81 while generating a return on equity of -343.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Trading Performance Indicators

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87 and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, INVO Bioscience Inc.’s (INVO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4215, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7531. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3554 in the near term. At $0.5107, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5915. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1193, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0385.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.74 million based on 13,971K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 820 K and income totals -10,890 K. The company made 350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,550 K in sales during its previous quarter.