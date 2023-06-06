Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.18 million

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) stock priced at $0.31, down -9.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.3091 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. KXIN’s price has ranged from $0.23 to $1.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.40%. With a float of $126.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.83 million.

The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.78, operating margin of -85.54, and the pretax margin is -102.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Kaixin Auto Holdings is 38.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -102.25 while generating a return on equity of -277.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kaixin Auto Holdings’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kaixin Auto Holdings, KXIN], we can find that recorded value of 3.71 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Kaixin Auto Holdings’s (KXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3552, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4914. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3356. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3532. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3047, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2914. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2738.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.22 million, the company has a total of 228,383K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 82,840 K while annual income is -84,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 99,953 K while its latest quarter income was 76,817 K.