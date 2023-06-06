Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,900 K

On June 05, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) opened at $0.43, higher 7.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.485 and dropped to $0.411 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Price fluctuations for KSCP have ranged from $0.36 to $4.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 29.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.20% at the time writing. With a float of $41.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.67 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5919, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7095. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4863 in the near term. At $0.5227, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5603. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4123, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3747. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3383.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

There are currently 43,917K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,630 K according to its annual income of -25,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,900 K and its income totaled -2,440 K.