Last month’s performance of 188.58% for Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on June 05, 2023, with Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) stock priced at $9.14, up 1.19% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.63 and dropped to $8.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.24. APLD’s price has ranged from $0.85 to $10.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 17.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.30%. With a float of $58.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.08, operating margin of -244.45, and the pretax margin is -256.71.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 25.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 61,700. In this transaction CEO; Chairman of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $6.17, taking the stock ownership to the 2,030,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s CEO; Chairman bought 25,000 for $3.50, making the entire transaction worth $87,500. This insider now owns 2,020,686 shares in total.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 2/27/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -262.91 while generating a return on equity of -53.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Applied Digital Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.39 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 260.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 136.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.68 in the near term. At $10.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.58. The third support level lies at $8.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 893.86 million, the company has a total of 95,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,550 K while annual income is -23,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,090 K while its latest quarter income was -7,030 K.