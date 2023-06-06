Last month’s performance of 2.85% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is certainly impressive

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) kicked off on June 05, 2023, at the price of $79.91, up 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.7236 and dropped to $78.78 before settling in for the closing price of $79.97. Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has traded in a range of $53.00-$87.83.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.70%. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

In an organization with 50000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 5,487,379. In this transaction CEO, Imaging of this company sold 70,629 shares at a rate of $77.69, taking the stock ownership to the 63,796 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Director bought 748 for $69.26, making the entire transaction worth $51,806. This insider now owns 1,272 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.79) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $81.22. Second resistance stands at $81.94. The third major resistance level sits at $83.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.05. The third support level lies at $77.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.53 billion has total of 454,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,341 M in contrast with the sum of 1,916 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,707 M and last quarter income was 372,000 K.